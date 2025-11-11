Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt transfers top jail official over VIP perks for inmates

Following a high-level meeting, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that, for the first time, the government will post an IPS officer as the chief superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Prison.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 20:13 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCrimeParapana Agrahara

Follow us on :

Follow Us