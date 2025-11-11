<p>Bengaluru: After the row over videos purportedly showing inmates enjoying VIP treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Monday transferred the prison’s top official, Chief Superintendent K Suresha, and replaced him with an IPS officer.</p>.<p>Following a high-level meeting, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that, for the first time, the government will post an IPS officer as the chief superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Prison.</p>.<p>Later in the day, an order appointing Anshu Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Prisons), as the chief superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Prison was issued. The order noted that the post was equivalent to that of SP, Mandya.</p>.Row over VIP treatment in Bengaluru jails: Protesting BJP leaders detained.<p>“Superintendent of Prison Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been placed under immediate suspension,” Parameshwara said after chairing the high-level meeting.</p>.<p>The meeting came in the aftermath of the emergence of videos last week of notorious criminals, including serial rapist Umesh Reddy and terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, using smartphones and enjoying alleged preferential treatment inside the high-security jail.</p>.<p>Gold smuggling suspect Tarun Konduru Raju was also seen in the videos.</p>.<p>“I have reviewed the developments in prisons in the state. Some videos are from 2023, not from yesterday or the day before. Only a couple of videos were from the last three to four months. We have discussed and got answers from those who were there in 2023, who were there in 2024, and who are there now,” the home minister said.</p>.<p>The minister also announced a slew of measures to improve security conditions in prisons, including improving infrastructure and setting up of a command centre. </p>