Delhi coaching centre tragedy: MHA forms probe committee; report to be submitted in 30 days

Police officials said five more people, including the driver of an SUV who drove the flooded street and caused the water to swell and breach the gates of the coaching centre, were arrested taking the total number of arrests to seven. All the five were sent to judicial custody.

Police is likely to question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle where the incident took place. The police will also ask the MCD to furnish the occupancy certificate of the building.

Facing flak over the incident, the MCD has already sacked a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer on charges of lapses in tackling the situation. The two officials are part of the maintenance department of the Karol Bagh Zone,

The MCD also launched an anti-encroachment drive using bulldozers in Rajinder Nagar besides initiating a sealing drive in Mukherjee Nagar too, which is another hub of coaching centres in the national capital.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said no person violating building bylaws and rules will be spared. The civic body said MCD officers inspected coaching centres being run in violation of rules in basements in Rajendra Nagar as well as Mukherjee Nagar.