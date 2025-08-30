Menu
Turning air into water

The MIT team, led by Prof. Xuanhe Zhao, has developed an atmospheric water harvester that passively collects vapour across a wide range of humidity levels — even in desert conditions.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025
Published 29 August 2025
