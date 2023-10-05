Delhi Congress appears to be softening stance towards AAP

The Delhi Congress appears to be softening its stand on AAP to align with the wishes of its central leadership, which is keen on an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

After the arrest of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi Congress did make some noises but has not been on its usual attacking mode against the AAP with its president Arvinder Singh Lovely making a statement where he said misuse of agencies to fulfil political agenda is not acceptable.

Newly-appointed Lovely did say that action should be taken against those involved in liquor scam in the capital but at the same time emphasised that no one could be arrested just because he is not cooperating with the agencies and cited a Supreme Court order on similar lines.

“Congress does not support any type of irregularities. Action should be taken against those involved in the liquor scam. But at the same time, there should not be misuse of agencies by the government to achieve their political goals. If you are telling me that someone is arrested because he is not cooperating, an SC order has come that you cannot do it,” he said.

“If it (arrest) is only on the basis that he is not cooperating, then it is misuse of agencies…We had raised the issue earlier. Our stand remains the same that those involved should face action. But if you are using it to fulfil your political agenda, it is not good for democracy,” Lovely added.

The Congress central leadership is not averse to a tie-up with AAP in Delhi and Punjab though state leaders are against it. However, the central leadership believes except for a handful of leaders like Pratap Singh Bajwa in Punjab and Sandeep Dikshit in Delhi, they would manage to get the support of others.

These leaders’ contention is that AAP had grown by damaging the Congress and an alliance with them would be counter-productive. They highlight that the campaign by the India Against Corruption, the precursor for AAP, had undone the UPA government, which led to Narendra Modi’s ascent.