Delhi Congress to organise month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Nov 8

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndian Politics

