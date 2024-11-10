Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life

<p>New Delhi: A woman head constable literally breathed life into a motorcyclist lying wounded on a road near Palam Gate on Sunday, Delhi Police said.</p>.<p>Head Constable Satish Kumari was on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle when she found Amit Dogra, 35, lying unconscious on a road and gave him a CPR.</p>.<p>The incident happened around 7.45 am, when she witnessed a collision between two motorcycles, police said in a statement.</p>.<p>"She acted promptly, rushing to his aid with the help of passersby. She turned him over and administered CPR, successfully reviving him before he was sent to a nearby hospital in a PCR van," it said.</p>.Delhi BJP leader beaten up while checking illegal borewell work: Party.<p>CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is given when the heart stops beating or beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs, according to American Red Cross.</p>.<p>The process involves the rescuer compressing chest of the victim or administering oxygen mouth-to-mouth.</p>