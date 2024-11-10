Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life

Head Constable Satish Kumari was on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle when she found Amit Dogra, 35, lying unconscious on a road and gave him a CPR.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 16:40 IST
India NewsDelhiCPR

Follow us on :

Follow Us