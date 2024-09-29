Delhi road rage: Cop warns driver to ride safely; wheelman hits his motorcycle, drags him on road for 10 meters

New Delhi: A car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable after being admonished by him for rash driving in outer Delhi early on Sunday and dragged the policeman for about 10 metres, leading to his death, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

Upon noticing a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting another car, it said.