Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap in land-for-jobs money laundering case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:32 IST

