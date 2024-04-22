JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 11:38 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to 'alarming' rise in his blood sugar levels.

(Published 22 April 2024, 11:38 IST)
India NewsNew DelhiArvind KejriwalAIIMSMedical check-ups

