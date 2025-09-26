Delhi court reserves order on pre-arrest bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/self-styled-godman-booked-for-harassing-students-forced-late-night-visits-to-quarters-fir-3742602">self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati</a> in an alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy case against him.</p>.<p>Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur would pronounce the order either this evening or on September 27.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered under charges of cheating by personation, cheating by dishonestly inducing a person to deliver property or consent to its retention, forgery, forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine, and criminal conspiracy.</p>.<p>The self-styled godman has also been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students of a private management institute here.</p>.Self-styled godman tracked female students via hostel CCTV, indicted in Delhi.<p>Delhi Police said their investigation revealed Saraswati allegedly tightened his control over the institute by sub-letting the properties of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs it, to private companies for financial gains.</p>.<p>"He reportedly used the proceeds to purchase high-end luxury vehicles," an officer said.</p>.<p>So far, two cars have been traced to Saraswati -- a Volvo with a forged diplomatic number plate, '39 UN 1', and registered to a fake address, and a BMW he purchased in March, the police said.</p>