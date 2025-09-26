Menu
Delhi court reserves order on pre-arrest bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

The self-styled godman has also been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students of a private management institute here.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:18 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 10:18 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi court

