Delhi doctors' indefinite protest enters 11th day with no end in sight

New Delhi: The indefinite protest by resident doctors here against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic in a Kolkata hospital entered the 11th day on Thursday despite the Supreme Court requesting protesters to resume work.

Patient services in hospitals across Delhi have been severely affected by the protest.

Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder case in Kolkata and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.