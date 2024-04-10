Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to consider Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest for urgent hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a plea for urgent hearing by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court's judgment upholding his arrest and remand in the 2022 liquor policy case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

He said this was an urgent matter related to Delhi Chief Minister. He claimed the arrest was based on a document suppressed from the petitioner.

"Please end an email (for urgent hearing), we will look into it," the bench told him.

The Delhi High Court had on April 9 rejected Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate noting that "the arrest was legal".

"The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of the legal provisions. The remand can't be held to be illegal," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.