Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi faces two days of poor air quality as AQI reaches 234

Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 14:40 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us