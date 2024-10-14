Delhi faces two days of poor air quality as AQI reaches 234

<p>New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhiites have endured two consecutive days of poor air quality, with pollution levels reaching a reading of 234 on Monday, according to data from the pollution department.</p>.<p>After Dussehra, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "poor" category on Sunday with a reading of 224, marking 19 days since the last instance of poor air quality on September 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.</p>.Delhi Pollution Control Committee bans bursting, selling of firecrackers till January 1, 2025.<p>The relative humidity fluctuated between 75 per cent and 39 per cent, with the minimum temperature settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".</p>