Delhi forest dept to take measures after heat kills 28 peacocks

Initially, the count stood at 27, but with an additional death reported on June 25, the total has gone up to 28 since June 4.

A forest department official told PTI over the phone that measures have already been taken after the deaths were reported.

"The Delhi Zoo has provided food supplements and medication, which have been given to the Air Force for the peacocks," the official said.

The officials also mentioned that an additional amount of water has been suggested to be added along with food and medication, as the birds tend to become dehydrated due to the heat.

The department mentioned that due to the vast area, including the Air Force zone, sensor installation is impractical, making it difficult to estimate the peacock numbers.

However, it emphasised that despite this limitation, the significant peacock population still offers ample opportunities for visitors to easily observe these majestic birds.