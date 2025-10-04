Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi government to install solar panels on 1,000 buildings to generate 55 MW green energy

The move will save more than Rs 50 crore annually in electricity bills and reduce carbon emissions by 46,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, officials said.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 04:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 04:42 IST
India NewsDelhigreen energysolar

Follow us on :

Follow Us