Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC asks Customs to respond to IndiGo’s plea seeking refund of Rs 900 crore duty

The court listed the matter for next hearing on April 8, 2026.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 10:17 IST
Delhi High CourtIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us