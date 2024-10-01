Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC dismisses ‘default bail’ plea of co-accused in PMLA case involving AAP leader Satyendar Jain

The high court, which upheld a trial court’s verdict denying default bail to accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, said its order does not prevent their right to seek regular bail on merit.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 15:46 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtPMLA

Follow us on :

Follow Us