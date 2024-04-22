Delhi HC seeks CBI response on activist Harsh Mander's plea to quash FIR for alleged FCRA violation

"It has been alleged that the NGO had transferred Rs 32.71 lakh other than salary/ wages/ remuneration, from its FCRA account into the account of individual(s) during 2020-21 in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010. It has also been alleged that the NGO had also diverted funds worth Rs 10 lakh from its FCRA account through the firm(s) in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010," the CBI statement had said.