Delhi High Court directs Ramdev to remove statements claiming Patanjali's Coronil can cure Covid

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered Baba Ramdev to remove his statements which claimed Patanjali's Coronil could cure Covid.
The court also directed him to remove statements which claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid pandemic.
The directive came due to a plea in the court, which was part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.
According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for Covid-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".
Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the High Court in 2021 against Ramdev and others.
They alleged there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil' which claimed to be an alternative treatment for Covid-19.
On October 27, 2021, the High Court had issued summons to Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was "definitely" made out.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 29 July 2024, 10:05 IST