Delhi High Court directs Ramdev to remove statements claiming Patanjali's Coronil can cure Covid

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered Baba Ramdev to remove his statements which claimed Patanjali's Coronil could cure Covid.

The court also directed him to remove statements which claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid pandemic.

The directive came due to a plea in the court, which was part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for Covid-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".