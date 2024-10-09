Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking removal of BCI chief Manan Mishra from Rajya Sabha, imposes costs

The court, in an order dated October 7, directed the amount to be deposited with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority with four weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 15:32 IST
India NewsDelhiRajya SabhaDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us