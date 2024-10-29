Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court grants bail to co-accused in PMLA case involving AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted regular bail to the duo nearly 10 days after the former Delhi minister was granted relief.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 09:29 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiDelhi High CourtSatyendar Jain

Follow us on :

Follow Us