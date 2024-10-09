Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court grants time to Subramanian Swamy to place docs in Rahul Gandhi's citizenship matter

The court was informed by Swamy that he had obtained the copy of the petition and the prayers in that matter are different from that of his pleadings.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 07:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 07:53 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhiIndian PoliticsDelhi High CourtSubramanian Swamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us