<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> won seven wards and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a> three, while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Congress</a> and the All India Forward Bloc emerged victorious in one ward each in the MCD bypolls for 12 wards.</p><p>These civic body bypolls were a litmus test for the BJP, as they were its first big electoral battle after coming to power in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> in February this year.</p><p>BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harsh Sharma by a margin of 1,182 votes.</p><p>The saffron party also comfortably won the Shalimar Bagh B ward, with Anita Jain defeating AAP's Babita Rana by a margin of over 10,000 votes.</p><p>The Shalimar Bagh B ward was vacated after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta won the assembly polls in February and became Delhi's chief minister.</p><p>AAP won the Mundka and Dakshinpuri wards, while Congress's Suresh Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar A ward by defeating BJP's Subhajeet Gautam.</p><p>Choudhary polled 12,766 votes while his opponent managed to get 9,138 votes. BJP's Veena Asija was locked in a close fight with AAP's Seema Goyal but surged ahead to win the Ashok Vihar ward by a margin of 405 votes.</p><p>All India Forward Bloc candidate Mohd Imran won the Chandni Mahal seat by defeating AAP's Mudassar Usman by a margin of 4,692 votes.</p><p>The BJP also won the Dichaon Kalan and Greater Kailash wards and the Dwarka-B ward, which was earlier held by its Kamaljeet Sehrawat. Sehrawat is now a BJP MP.</p><p>The saffron party's Manisha Rani won the Dwarka-B ward by a comfortable margin of 9,100 votes against AAP's Raj Bala. </p><p>AAP's Rajan Arora won the Naraina seat by just 148 votes against the BJP's Chandrakanta Shivani. </p><p>The counting of votes for the MCD bypolls to 12 wards began at 8 am amid tight security.</p><p>Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by AAP.</p><p>The State Election Commission, Delhi, had set up 10 counting centres, one each at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.</p><p>The strong rooms where the EVMs are stored after polling were secured with adequate security measures, including round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and the deployment of paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel.</p><p>The vote percentage in the bypolls was 38.51 per cent as compared to 50.47 per cent in the MCD elections held for 250 wards in 2022.</p>