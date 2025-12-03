Menu
Mayawati says she will no longer visit memorial sites of social reformers to avoid inconvenience to public

In a detailed post on X, Mayawati said during four terms of the BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh, the government honoured great social reformers and icons such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Sree Narayana Guru, Dr B R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, who were often "neglected" by governments run by "casteist parties".
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 08:04 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 08:04 IST
