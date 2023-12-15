JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi MLA fund raised from Rs 4 cr to Rs 7 cr

MLALAD funds are alloted to MLAs for carrying out development projects in their constituencies.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 09:29 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Delhi MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for each lawmaker has been raised from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The two-day Winter Session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha began this morning.

During the session, the Delhi minister also said that an amount of Rs 100 crore has been provisioned in the revised estimates of budget 2023-24.

The remaining amount will be allocated in the budget for the next financial year, he said.

MLALAD funds are alloted to MLAs for carrying out development projects in their constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 December 2023, 09:29 IST)
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT