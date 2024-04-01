Delhi police arrests 8 for stabbing man to death in Harit Vihar

The accused have been identified as Umesh (23), Lala (22), Chintu (23), Mohit (19), Rohita (19), Sumit (20), and two juveniles.

According to police, they received a PCR call on March 26 at 6 pm regarding the stabbing of two persons in Harit Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said that a team was sent to the spot but they found out there that the injured persons had been sent to Burari Hospital.