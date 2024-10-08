Home
Delhi Police arrests accused who mowed down Zomato delivery agent

According to police, the 27-year-old Zomato delivery agent died after he was hit by Kumar's car while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road early Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 10:21 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Police

