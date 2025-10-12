<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man and seized 675 kilograms of banned firecrackers during a late-night picket check in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>"A pick-up truck was stopped for inspection. The vehicle was carrying a large consignment of illegal firecrackers, which were confiscated on the spot. The vehicle used for transporting the explosives was also seized," the officer said.</p>.<p>He further said that the accused, Noor Mohammad, 42, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and was trying to transport the banned firecrackers into the city for illegal sale.</p>.Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day.<p>A case has been registered at the Gokalpuri police station. Further investigation to identify the source is underway. </p>