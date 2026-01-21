<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police will deploy smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) as part of enhanced security arrangements for Republic Day, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The AI-enabled wearable devices will be linked in real-time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders and suspects, enabling personnel on the ground to instantly identify them, he said.</p>.Republic Day: Delhi Traffic Police roll out AI-driven measures for Kartavya Path.<p>"The glasses can scan faces in crowded areas and match them with records stored in the central database within seconds. Once a match is found, the system alerts the wearer, allowing immediate verification and action without disrupting public movement," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>This technology will significantly strengthen spot identification and reduce dependence on manual checks.</p>.<p>The initiative forms part of a broader technology-driven security plan that includes extensive CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, facial recognition software integration and AI-based analytics to manage crowds and detect suspicious behaviour during the event.</p>