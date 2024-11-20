Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi pollution: 50% staff of state govt offices to work from home due to pollution, says Environment minister Gopal Rai

Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 03:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 03:42 IST
India NewsSmogDelhiPollutionAQIGopal Rai

Follow us on :

Follow Us