Delhi pollution: 50% staff of state govt offices to work from home due to pollution, says Environment minister Gopal Rai

<p>New Delhi: Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home in view of the pollution levels in the city, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.</p><p>In a post on X, Rai said that 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home. Implementation of the provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day, he said.</p>. <p>Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.</p><p>The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6:30 pm.</p>