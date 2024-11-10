Delhi pollution sparks another war of words between AAP, BJP as air quality remains 'very poor'

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday attacked the AAP government over the deteriorating air condition in Delhi as the AQI remained in the “very poor” category. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the AAP government is mum on stubble burning in Punjab but are blaming Hindus for crackers during Diwali.</p><p>“Delhi has become a toxic gas chamber ever since AAP has formed government. As per a recent report, Delhi is the most polluted city in the world. Yet, AAP now no longer says anything about the stubble burning in Punjab or bio-decomposers but blames UP and Haryana,” Poonawala said. </p><p>“AAP is now blaming Hindus for bursting crackers on Diwali. Diwali has long gone, why does pollution still persist? The condition of the Yamuna River is still the same despite spending Rs 7000 crores to clean it... Will the same people, who promised to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and take a dip in it, stand by their promise,” the spokesperson said. </p><p>The air quality in Delhi continued to dip on yet another day. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’ with an AQI of 335 at around 8 am on Sunday. A thick layer of smog continued to engulf the city. </p><p>The BJP has sought to continue its attack on the AAP government over the deteriorating air quality and rising pollution levels in the Yamuna. Last month, BJP state unit president Virender Sachdeva took a dip in the Yamuna after which the leader had to be admitted to the hospital after he complained of respiratory problems and skin issues. </p>