<p>Umar Khalid was granted interim bail Thursday by a Delhi court to attend his sister's wedding. </p><p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.</p><p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria heard arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra.</p><p>The court granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 to former JNU student Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding.</p>.2020 Delhi riots | Supreme Court reserves order on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai granted interim relief to Khalid, who is an accused in the case regarding the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.</p><p>The judge directed the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of like amount.</p><p>"During the interim bail period, the applicant (Khalid) shall not use the social media," the court said, directing him to "only meet his family members, relatives and friends".</p><p>It said Khalid also had to "remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place".</p><p>Other conditions included the accused not contacting any witness and providing his mobile phone number to the investigating officer.</p><p>The court directed Khalid to surrender before the prison authorities on the evening of December 29.</p><p>Last year, he was granted interim bail of seven days to attend another wedding.</p><p>He was also granted a similar relief in 2022.</p>