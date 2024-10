Delhi: Vasant Vihar stretch to be renamed 'Jamaica Marg'

The stretch — from B-9 Road at Vasant Marg (House No. 7, Vasant Marg) to B-8Street (House No. B-8/26), Vasant Vihar — currently named Marcus Garvey Marg, in honour of Jamaica's first national hero and activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, will be renamed Jamaica Marg.