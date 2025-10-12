Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh woman in her 90s laments cutting of peepul tree she had planted 25 years ago; video goes viral

The tree, which stood on government land along a road on the outskirts of Sarragondi village in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, was cut on the night of October 5, a police official told PTI on Sunday.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 11:23 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us