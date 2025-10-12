Chhattisgarh woman in her 90s laments cutting of peepul tree she had planted 25 years ago; video goes viral
The tree, which stood on government land along a road on the outskirts of Sarragondi village in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, was cut on the night of October 5, a police official told PTI on Sunday.
This is such heart-wrenching scene! 𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲- 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧😢 I'm told this occurred in the State of Chhattisgarh. #EkPedMaaKeNaampic.twitter.com/7UeuSSmKAr