<p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme at JP Park in Mathikere on Sunday was overshadowed by intense political drama after a heated exchange with RR Nagar BJP MLA and his bete noire Munirathna.</p><p>The controversy began when Shivakumar allegedly referred to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA as ‘Hey Kari Topi’ (black hat) come. The situation escalated quickly as Munirathna, who was present in the RSS attire, including a black hat, accused the Deputy CM of deliberately insulting him and using the event for “Congress propaganda,” claiming he had not been formally invited.</p><p>The event turned into chaos when supporters started shouting slogans and his mic was turned off. Police personnel eventually escorted the protesting MLA away from the venue.</p>.‘It is my promise’: Lalbagh won’t be affected by tunnel road, says DK Shivakumar during 'Walk with Bengaluru'.<p>After the drama, Shivakumar clarified that the event was not political, intended only to address citizens’ concerns. Reacting to the MLA’s outburst, the Deputy CM said, “He is just doing politics; maybe he is mentally ill. We have come to solve problems, not to create any.”</p><p>The political feud spilled outside the park, where Munirathna staged a sitting protest. Addressing the media, he made serious allegations against Shivakumar, claiming the Deputy CM had planned to “destroy my political career” and even plotting to “murder” him to promote his political rival, Kusuma Hanumantharaya. </p><p>The MLA further demanded an apology, asserting that Shivakumar had "insulted" the RSS.</p>