Homeindiadelhi

Delhi zoo celebrates first birthday of white tiger cubs

The celebrations witnessed a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the cubs' role in connecting citizens with wildlife.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 17:50 IST

The Delhi Zoo on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of Avni and Vyom, the twin cubs of white tigress Sita.

The celebrations witnessed a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the cubs' role in connecting citizens with wildlife.

Senior Union Environment Ministry officials and schoolchildren took part in the celebrations.

The event served as an opportunity for the students to gain insight into tigers' importance in biodiversity preservation, the Delhi Zoo said in a statement.

The children engaged in discussions with ministry officials, sharing their views on the pivotal role of tigers in maintaining the ecological balance, it said.

The zoo is currently home to seven Bengal and five white tigers.

