Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor', night temperature higher than normal

<p>New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday, according to the latest CPCB data.</p>.<p>At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>.Delhi air quality fluctuates between 'Very Poor' and 'Severe'; AQI at 318.<p>However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.</p>.<p>The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at 85 per cent.</p>