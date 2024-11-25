Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor', night temperature higher than normal

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollutionair quality

Follow us on :

Follow Us