Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

The city saw a low of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 06:41 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 06:41 IST
Air Pollution

