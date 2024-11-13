Home
Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' for first time this season

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 11:59 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 11:59 IST
India NewsDelhiPollutionair quality

