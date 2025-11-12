Menu
Delhi's AQI fails to improve, remains 'severe' for the second consecutive day

Air pollution in the Delhi-NCR continues to remain "severe" for the second day, with the AQI recorded at 414 this morning (CPCB). This follows Tuesday's seasonal high of 423. Meanwhile, the Central government implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat the deteriorating conditions. Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained in the "poor" or "very poor" category, occasionally slipping into the "severe" zone. Meanwhile, temperatures in the city have continued to dip since last week.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 08:15 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

Published 12 November 2025, 08:15 IST
