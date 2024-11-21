<p>New Delhi: After a week of "severe" pollution levels in Delhi, the city's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.</p>.<p>At 9 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 376, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The weather department has predicted shallow fog during the day.</p>.Delhi's upscale Khan Market 22nd most expensive high-street retail location globally: C&W.<p>On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the severe category, prompting authorities to impose the GRAP-IV measures. On Monday and Tuesday, it worsened further, reaching the severe plus category, with the AQI exceeding 450.</p>.<p>By Wednesday, the AQI showed slight improvement but remained in the severe category.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".</p>.<p>The IMD said the city's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent. </p>