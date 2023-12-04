JOIN US
delhi

Delhi's AQI 'very poor'; minimum temp 14.6 deg C

The Air Quality Index was 307 at 9.05 am.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 05:12 IST

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was in the lower spectrum of the 'very poor' category on Monday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average. 

The Air Quality Index was 307 at 9.05 am. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'' , 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. 

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. 

