Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel project under scanner over safety concerns: Report

The Pragati Maidan Tunnel project, which was completed ahead of the G20 Summit at a cost of multi-crores, is now posing a significant risk to passenger safety due to water seepage, substantial cracks in the cement/concrete, and inadequate drainage systems, according to a report by the Indian Express. The Public Works Department (PWD) is scrutinising the construction and quality of the six-lane tunnel, issuing multiple notices to Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the construction company responsible for the project. The PWD has demanded that L&T deposit Rs 500 crore due to serious technical and design deficiencies.

Initially inaugurated in 2022, the 1.3-km long tunnel and accompanying underpasses were intended to facilitate seamless connectivity between Central, Southeast, and New Delhi, aiming to alleviate congestion on key routes such as Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, and Mathura Road. Despite an initial investment of Rs 777 crore, the project has encountered persistent issues, with water seepage remaining a significant concern despite repeated repair efforts. Last year's floods resulted in the tunnel's closure for over a month due to waterlogging.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for L&T emphasised their longstanding relationship with the PWD, stating that the company has lodged a counterclaim of Rs 500 crore against the department. Notably, L&T was also responsible for executing the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The PWD's notice to L&T highlights fundamental flaws in the project's design and other quality parameters, indicating that comprehensive remediation efforts are necessary to address these issues. These deficiencies extend beyond the tunnel itself, encompassing the integrated transit corridor along Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and the underground passage connecting Mathura Road to Mahatma Gandhi Marg beneath Pragati Maidan.