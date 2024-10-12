'Depressed' elderly man kills self by jumping before metro in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 60-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a train at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi Friday evening, police said.</p>.<p>The elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer.</p>.<p>The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station.</p>.Boy, 11, suffers burns in cracker prank in Delhi's Mayur Vihar; probe on.<p>A CCTV captured the man jumping in front of the metro train, the officer said.</p>.<p>His family members were informed and probe was under way, he added.</p>