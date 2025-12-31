Menu
Uttarakhand: Two loco trains collide in Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project tunnel, 60 injured

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that there were a total of 109 people on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred late in the evening, and 60 of them were injured.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 03:09 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 03:09 IST
