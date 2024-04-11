JOIN US
Directorate of Vigilance terminates services of Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar

Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order citing a 2007 case pending against Kumar.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 04:43 IST

Follow Us

The Directorate of Vigilance (D0V) has terminated the services of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's principal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, as per news agency ANI.

Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order citing a 2007 case pending against him.

“The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order read.

More to follow...

(Published 11 April 2024, 04:43 IST)
