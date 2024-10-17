Dispute over 'sharing pizza' turns violent as Delhi woman shot at after argument, 4 arrested

<p>New Delhi: A woman was shot at by her sister-in-law's brother following a heated argument over sharing pizzas in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, they said.</p>.<p>The matter came to light after Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman, Saadma, was brought to the facility with a gunshot injury, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>"Initial investigation revealed that the victim's brother-in-law Zeeshan brought pizzas for the entire family on Wednesday. He gave them to everyone in the family, including Saadma, the wife of his younger brother Javed," the officer said.</p>.Man claims 'cheating' after Swiggy delivers 'gourmet' pizza from local shop in Hyderabad.<p>Zeeshan's wife Saadiya, who had a dispute with Saadma, got upset over her husband sharing food with her sister-in-law and this led to a fight between the three, the officer said.</p>.<p>"At night, Saadiya called her four brothers -- Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej -- to her home. Her brothers had an argument with her in-laws. During the argument, Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma," the officer said.</p>.<p>Saadma sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable, police said.</p>.<p>Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej have been arrested, they said.</p>.<p>"We are probing the matter from all angles. We are recording statements of the family members. Further investigation is underway," the officer said. </p>