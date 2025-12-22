<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 23 year old girl from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nepal">Nepal </a>is getting fresh hope in life as she is receiving a new heart from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>Durga Kami, who has been suffering from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, has been waiting over the last several months for a fresh heart. Her wait ended on Monday as the family of 47 year old R Shibu hailing from Kollam decided to donate his organs as he was declared brain dead following a road accident.</p><p>The heart transplantation being done at the government general hospital in Kochi is considered to be the first heart transplantation procedure at a district level government hospital in the country.</p>.Health care facilities save 81 heart attack patients during Sabarimala pilgrimage.<p>Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a genetic issue of heart muscles getting thicker. Kami's mother and sister already succumbed to the illness.</p><p>Kami, who has been staying at an orphanage in Nepal, came to know about the better treatment facilities available here from a Malayali associated with the institution. Hence she came down to Kerala earlier this year along with her brother with the support of some wellwishers.</p><p>Being a foreign national Kami was not entitled to get priority in getting organs as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. Hence she approached the Kerala High court appraising her medical condition and the court granted priority to her. </p><p>Shibu was declared brain dead at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. A medical team transported his heart and airlifted to Kochi and the transplantation was performed.</p><p>Shibu's other organs were also donated to six other persons.</p><p>Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) regulates organ donation and transplantation activities in the state.</p>