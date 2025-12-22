Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Nepali girl gets a new heart from Kerala

The heart transplantation being done at the government general hospital in Kochi is considered to be the first heart transplantation procedure at a district level government hospital in the country.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 13:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 13:07 IST
India NewsKeralaNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us