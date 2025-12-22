<p>Chennai: Anti-Hindi agitations in the 20th century have been a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu politics, helping offshoots of the legendary Dravidian movement attain power and dominate the state’s political landscape since 1967.</p> <p>As the state witnesses a renewed debate on the three-language policy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday released ‘Anti-Hindi Agitation – Complete Government Documents’, a compilation providing a comprehensive inventory of documents chronicling the anti-Hindi imposition struggles in Tamil Nadu from 1927 to 1967.</p> <p>The timing of this voluminous book’s release is significant, coming just months before the 2026 assembly elections and at a time when the DMK is projecting the polls as a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi (read: BJP). One of the biggest complaints that the DMK has against BJP is that the latter was imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu. </p> .Congress leaders meet Stalin; begin seat-sharing talks for 2026 Assembly polls.<p>Officials said the book serves as a comprehensive inventory of documents chronicling the anti-Hindi imposition struggles in Tamil Nadu -- from 1927, when Hindi was introduced as a subject in Chennai Province schools, to 1967, when the DMK came to power. In 1968, the state officially adopted a two-language policy of Tamil and English.</p> <p>They said the book contains documents on the continuous efforts by the then Union and state governments to enforce compulsory Hindi, and the resistance led by the Self-Respect Movement, Dravidian Progressive Federation, Tamil associations, school and college students, and Tamil enthusiasts to thwart these efforts.</p> <p>“The documents also include police actions to suppress the protests; details of those killed, self-immolated, or injured; damage to public property; killed policemen; attacks on police; discussions in the Legislative Assembly and Council related to the anti-Hindi agitation; secret documents; and orders to destroy secret documents,” an official said.</p> <p>These are chronologically compiled records from the public works, law, and education departments.</p> <p>The book also includes poignant details such as the deaths of people who passed away while incarcerated for participating in the agitation; accounts of those who self-immolated for its success; and attacks on students in various towns, including firing incidents and fatalities.</p> <p>The first anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu began in December 1937 and lasted until February 1940, after the then Chief Minister of Madras Presidency, C Rajagopalachari, issued an order making Hindi compulsory in schools.</p> <p>The agitation, spearheaded by Tamil writer Maraimalai Adigal and Dravidian legend E V Ramasamy Periyar, saw 1,271 people sent to prison and was withdrawn only after the order was revoked by then Governor Lord Erskine.</p> .Learning Hindi is my right, was unable to because of Tamil Nadu politics: MoS L Murugan.<p>The next round of agitation against Hindi imposition took place in 1948 in independent India, after the cabinet led by Omandur Ramasamy Reddy made Hindi compulsory.</p> <p>The third agitation against Hindi imposition occurred between 1964 and 1965, after Parliament passed the Official Languages Act according Hindi the sole official language status.</p> <p>The atmosphere was so charged that at least half a dozen people immolated themselves to “save” Tamil. The protests, led by students, turned violent, with about 60 people, including two policemen, losing their lives.</p> <p>The protests ended only after the then Congress government at the Centre promised to amend the Official Languages Act to ensure English’s continuation as an official language.</p>