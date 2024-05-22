BJP denies Atishi's claims over causing water shortage in Delhi, says problem due to AAP's corruption & inaction

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged the BJP has hatched a 'new conspiracy' to target AAP and through its Haryana government has stopped water supply to the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also the water minister, said the BJP has been hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

"Within five days of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls. After he came out on interim bail, they used the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him but even that plan did not work," Atishi said.